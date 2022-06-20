Overview

Dr. Zwinda Ortiz-Roldan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ortiz-Roldan works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.