Overview

Dr. Zvonko Spasic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Med School University Of Sarajevo and is affiliated with Southside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Spasic works at Dominion Women's Health - Mechanicsville in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Colonial Heights, VA, Richmond, VA and Tappahannock, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.