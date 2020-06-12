Dr. Zvonko Spasic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spasic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zvonko Spasic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Med School University Of Sarajevo and is affiliated with Southside Regional Medical Center.
Dominion Womens Health Inc.8239 Meadowbridge Rd Ste A, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 730-0800Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southside Physicians Network Ob Gyn439 Jennick Dr, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 765-5206
Dominion Women's Health7611 Forest Ave Ste 310, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 288-1106Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tappahannock1396 Tappahannock Blvd Ste B, Tappahannock, VA 22560 Directions (804) 730-0800
- Southside Regional Medical Center
Excellent OB/GYN!!! During this COVID 19, I did not think any doctor would be available however, when my PCP referred me to Dr. Spasic on May 6, 2020, he quickly seen me and knew exactly what tests were needed on my May 13 appointment and again on May 22 during my surgery. Although the diagnosis was not what I wanted to hear, I can say that Dr. Spasic is by far the best OB/GYN Doctor I have experienced in my 60+ years of life. He is a caring Doctor with extensive knowledge and everyone (medical and patients) love him. I am grateful for your care Dr. Spasic!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Croatian and Serbo-Croatian
- 1225240583
- Med College of Virginia
- Med School University Of Sarajevo
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Spasic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spasic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spasic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spasic has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spasic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spasic speaks Croatian and Serbo-Croatian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Spasic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spasic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spasic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spasic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.