Dr. Zvonimir Krajcer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zvonimir Krajcer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Zagreb and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Krajcer works at
UT Physicians-Center for Advanced Heart Failure, Houston, Texas6720 Bertner Ave, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 355-3994
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I received a AAA stent in 2000 and have been seeing Dr Krajcer since. He has been a great physician the entire time. He shows a real concern for his patients.
About Dr. Zvonimir Krajcer, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1801816335
- Baylor-St Lukes Episcopal Hosp
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- U Zagreb
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Krajcer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krajcer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krajcer has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krajcer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krajcer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krajcer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krajcer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krajcer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.