Dr. Zvi Weisstuch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zvi Weisstuch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monsey, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA.
Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Directions (845) 307-5813Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rockland is lucky to have such a great doctor available for us. He exudes kindness and knowledge. He takes all insurance, serves a diverse population, and truly does no harm. The office, however, is a bit of a mess, and wait time can be long. The doctor is well worth the trouble though.
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
Dr. Weisstuch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisstuch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weisstuch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weisstuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisstuch has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisstuch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weisstuch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisstuch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisstuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisstuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.