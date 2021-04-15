Dr. Zvi Sharf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zvi Sharf, MD
Overview
Dr. Zvi Sharf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Locations
-
1
Center for Plastic Surgery5604 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-8500
-
2
Center for Plastic Surgery5611 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From start to finish, having blepharoplasty surgery with Dr. Sharf was an incredible experience. The staff was a pleasure to work with , and Laurie our surgical nurse held our hand at every step. Dr Sharf is a true artist and listened to my concerns and fears. The entire process was seamless because it was a team effort with everyone on board! My eyes look youthful, and refreshed and I couldn’t be happier!
About Dr. Zvi Sharf, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1801882709
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharf.
