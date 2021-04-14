Dr. Zvi Schiffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zvi Schiffman, MD
Dr. Zvi Schiffman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Houston Metro Urology16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 250, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 325-1090
Houston Metro Urology, PA7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 1032, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 771-9224
Hmu Surgical Center4219 Richmond Ave Ste 100, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 771-9224
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Schiffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiffman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schiffman speaks Hebrew.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.