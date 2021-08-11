Dr. Zvi Marans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zvi Marans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zvi Marans, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Dr. Marans works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 205 Robin Road205 Robin Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marans?
Staff went above and beyond to get my child in quickly, previewed his case within minutes and scheduled tests immediately with a follow up appt. Dr. Marans was the doctor you wish all could be. Caring, professional and cared about the whole picture. Spent a lot of time with us and went above and beyond to make sure everything was okay and even called himself to go over things after the appt. Absolutely exceptional and feel lucky to have found such an amazing doctor that truly cares and is an incredible cardiologist.
About Dr. Zvi Marans, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1033188198
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Montefiore Med Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marans works at
Dr. Marans has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Marans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.