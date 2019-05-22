Dr. Zvi Frankfurt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankfurt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zvi Frankfurt, MD
Dr. Zvi Frankfurt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in St Louis Park, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia.
West End Psychiatry5353 Gamble Dr, St Louis Park, MN 55416 Directions (952) 929-2276
I've been through a lot in the past 35 years and I have tried many psychiatrists. Dr. Frankfurt is head & shoulders above the rest. He is a psychiatrist who actually does talk therapy too?! It's almost impossible to find docs who care that much! He could be raking it in by shoving everyone through in 15 min intervals but he doesn't do that because he cares. He also happens to be incredibly good at what he does. At one point Dr Frankfurt suggested I cut ties with a particular person in my life. I put it off & put if off...several months later, I finally did it and couldn't wait to tell him at my next visit. At my next appointment, I walked into his office; I hadn't even sat down yet and he announced, "Susan, you did it"! I said, But how did you know? and he dismissed my surprise with a wave of his hand and, "Oh, I could just tell by the way you were walking". I could NOT believe it. Dang, he's good. I just don't ever want him to retire!
About Dr. Zvi Frankfurt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1437124773
- Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
Dr. Frankfurt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankfurt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankfurt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankfurt speaks Hebrew.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankfurt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankfurt.
