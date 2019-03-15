Overview

Dr. Zvi Eckstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Eckstein works at Zvi M Eckstein MD PC in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.