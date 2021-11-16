Overview

Dr. Zvi Batash, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Batash works at Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Of Nassau, P.C. in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.