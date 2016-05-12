Dr. Zvi Alpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zvi Alpern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zvi Alpern, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Long Island Gastroenterology and Liver Disease PC48 Route 25A Ste 307, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-0062
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alpert was consulted to care for my mother during a recent hospitalization. As a healthcare professional, I appreciated his thoroughness. He fully explained everything,. After speaking with him, I felt very comfortable hat he was involved in her care. We contacted his office a couple of times when we wanted to speak with him. His staff was very helpful & very nice.
About Dr. Zvi Alpern, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1023115748
Education & Certifications
- AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alpern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alpern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alpern has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.