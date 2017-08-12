Dr. Zuri Murrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zuri Murrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Zuri Murrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Karen Zaghiyan MD8737 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 289-9224
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murrell?
Stellar! Fantastic Dr. very knowledgeable and helpful, great bedside manner and office staff were very helpful with bookings/logistics etc. I've seen over half a dozen specialists in the past, this Dr. went out of his way to help me when I couldn't get assistance elsewhere!! Two thumbs up
About Dr. Zuri Murrell, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881625267
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murrell has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Murrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.