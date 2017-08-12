See All General Surgeons in West Hollywood, CA
Dr. Zuri Murrell, MD

General Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Zuri Murrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Murrell works at Karen Zaghiyan, MD in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    Karen Zaghiyan MD
    8737 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 (310) 289-9224

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Anoscopy

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Aug 12, 2017
Stellar! Fantastic Dr. very knowledgeable and helpful, great bedside manner and office staff were very helpful with bookings/logistics etc. I've seen over half a dozen specialists in the past, this Dr. went out of his way to help me when I couldn't get assistance elsewhere!! Two thumbs up
— Aug 12, 2017
About Dr. Zuri Murrell, MD

  General Surgery
  22 years of experience
  English
  1881625267
  University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
  General Surgery
Primary Care
