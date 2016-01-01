Overview

Dr. Zulma Laracuente, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Laracuente works at Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine, LLP in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.