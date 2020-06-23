Dr. Zully Ambroise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambroise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zully Ambroise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zully Ambroise, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.
Dr. Ambroise works at
Locations
-
1
Kidswood Pediatrics Corp1680 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (321) 207-0623Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ambroise?
I been taking my s here since he was born so he has been a patient nearly five years now. I always have a pleasant experience here and my son loves going too. Great friendly staff Great Doc
About Dr. Zully Ambroise, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316167083
Education & Certifications
- Universidad De Panama
- Colegio Javier - Panama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ambroise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambroise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambroise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ambroise works at
Dr. Ambroise speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambroise. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambroise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambroise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambroise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.