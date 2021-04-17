Dr. Zulfiqar Rajput, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajput is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zulfiqar Rajput, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zulfiqar Rajput, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brick, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Rajput works at
Locations
Brick Psychiatric Services Inc.1541 Route 88 Ste J, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 202-0622
Howell Office3445 Us Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 202-0622
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr Rajput for several years. He has been a tremendous help to me. His office staff has always been professional and pleasant to me. Dr. Rajput is very easy to talk with. He takes the time to really listen to me. He never rushes me and spends at least a half hour or more with
About Dr. Zulfiqar Rajput, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu
- 1427074285
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajput has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajput accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajput has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajput works at
Dr. Rajput has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajput on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajput speaks Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajput. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajput.
