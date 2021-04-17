See All Psychiatrists in Brick, NJ
Dr. Zulfiqar Rajput, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zulfiqar Rajput, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brick, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Rajput works at Brick Psychiatric Services Inc in Brick, NJ with other offices in Howell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brick Psychiatric Services Inc.
    1541 Route 88 Ste J, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 202-0622
  2. 2
    Howell Office
    3445 Us Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 202-0622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Lithium Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zulfiqar Rajput, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1427074285
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zulfiqar Rajput, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajput is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rajput has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rajput has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rajput has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajput on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajput. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajput.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajput, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajput appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

