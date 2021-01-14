Overview

Dr. Zulfiqar Malik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at South Brookhaven Health Center in Patchogue, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY, West Islip, NY and Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.