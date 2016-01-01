Overview

Dr. Zulfia Subanbaeva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDADE LUTERANA DO BRASIL (ULBRA) / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Subanbaeva works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.