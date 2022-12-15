Dr. Zulekha Hamid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zulekha Hamid, MD
Overview
Dr. Zulekha Hamid, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Hamid works at
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-8000Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamid?
My husband I both see Dr. Hamid. She is very professional and caring. She has helped us very much. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Zulekha Hamid, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1134214893
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Catheterization Med Center Inc|University Of Ar College Of Med
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamid works at
Dr. Hamid has seen patients for Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.