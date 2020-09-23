Overview

Dr. Zuleikha Vellani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Vellani works at Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center, LLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Buckeye, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.