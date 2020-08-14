Dr. Zuleika Ghodsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghodsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zuleika Ghodsi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zuleika Ghodsi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Ghodsi works at
Locations
Delmarva Laser Eye Center405 Marvel Ct, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-9801
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful staff. Great experience!
About Dr. Zuleika Ghodsi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1902809973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
