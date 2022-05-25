Dr. Font has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Geriatric Medicine Doctors
- PA
- Philadelphia
- Dr. Zuleika Font, MD
Dr. Zuleika Font, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zuleika Font, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Philadelphia Geri Ctr
Dr. Font works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ninth Street Internal Medicine Associates on Locust805 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 440-8681
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Font?
I have been seeing Dr. font for 15 years. She has shepherded me through 2 very difficult diagnoses. She is always present and patient. One of the things that make her an excellent physician is that she loves puzzles. She will work with you to figure out the source of difficult to diagnose symptoms. I recommend her without reservation.
About Dr. Zuleika Font, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1760483945
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Geri Ctr
- Temple University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Font accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Font has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Font works at
Dr. Font has seen patients for Overweight, Obesity and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Font on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Font speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Font. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Font.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Font, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Font appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.