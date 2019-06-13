Dr. Zuka Khabbazeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khabbazeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zuka Khabbazeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zuka Khabbazeh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Khabbazeh works at
Locations
1
Dhr Health Neuroscience Institute Edinburg2821 Michaelangelo Dr Ste 306, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
2
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
3
Renaissance Cardiology Group201 N FM 3167 Ste 106, Rio Grande City, TX 78582 Directions (956) 362-2440
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zuka Khabbazeh, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1144420266
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- American University of Beirut
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khabbazeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khabbazeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khabbazeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khabbazeh has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Epilepsy and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khabbazeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Khabbazeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khabbazeh.
