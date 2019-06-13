Overview

Dr. Zuka Khabbazeh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Khabbazeh works at EDINBURG NEUROLOGISTS in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Rio Grande City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Epilepsy and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.