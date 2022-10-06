Overview

Dr. Zuhre Tutuncu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Tutuncu works at Champaign Dental Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoporosis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.