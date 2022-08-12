See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Parma Heights, OH
Dr. Zuhayr Madhun, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Zuhayr Madhun, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (49)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zuhayr Madhun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Parma Heights, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.

Dr. Madhun works at Diabetes Management Team in Parma Heights, OH with other offices in Mayfield Village, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes Management Team
    6785 W 130th St Ste 101, Parma Heights, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 843-8888
  2. 2
    Diabetes Management Team
    6555 Wilson Mills Rd Ste 106, Mayfield Village, OH 44143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 843-8888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • Southwest General Health Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Parma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia

Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Zuhayr Madhun, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1891719415
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

