Overview

Dr. Zuhayr Madhun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Parma Heights, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Madhun works at Diabetes Management Team in Parma Heights, OH with other offices in Mayfield Village, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.