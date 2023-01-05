See All Urologists in Elmhurst, IL
Overview

Dr. Zuhair Hussaini, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Hussaini works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9004
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    130 S Main St Ste 201, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stone Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 05, 2023
    The intake nurses in Dr. Hussaini's practice are always first rate. I am hearing impaired and they make an effort to be sure I can always understand what information they require. They are all very professional. Dr. Hussaini always explains things in easy to understand language. He takes the time to make sure I am feeling well. He performs a thorough exam even for a regularly scheduled follow-up visit. And, finally, he lets me know what tests I need to schedule before I see him the next time.
    Ted — Jan 05, 2023
    About Dr. Zuhair Hussaini, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194015248
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina - Urologic Oncology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York
    Residency
    Internship
    • West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zuhair Hussaini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussaini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hussaini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hussaini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hussaini has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussaini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussaini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussaini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussaini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussaini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

