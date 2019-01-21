See All Nephrologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Zubin Kolangaden, MD

Nephrology
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Zubin Kolangaden, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Saba School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Kolangaden works at Kidney and Hypertension Associates P.C. in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney and Hypertension Associates, PC
    825 Town Center Dr Ste 152, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Zubin Kolangaden, MD

Specialties
  • Nephrology
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1568666303
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
  • The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Internship
  • The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Medical Education
  • Saba School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zubin Kolangaden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolangaden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kolangaden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kolangaden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kolangaden works at Kidney and Hypertension Associates P.C. in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kolangaden’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolangaden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolangaden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolangaden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolangaden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

