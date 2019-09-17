Overview

Dr. Zubin Damania, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Damania works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in Belmont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.