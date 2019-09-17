Dr. Zubin Damania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zubin Damania, MD
Overview
Dr. Zubin Damania, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Damania works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
-
2
Illuminate Behavior Services LLC1025 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002 Directions (702) 475-9144
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Damania?
Extremely empathetic and great communicator. Was able to help me understand my diagnosis and gave me the support and tools to take charge of my health. Amazing doctor!
About Dr. Zubin Damania, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1558476663
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damania has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damania accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damania works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Damania. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damania.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.