Dr. Zubin Bamboat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bamboat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zubin Bamboat, MD
Overview
Dr. Zubin Bamboat, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Bamboat works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group150 Park Ave # 4, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9980
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bamboat?
You will not find a more brilliant and skilled surgeon, or a kinder, more compassionate person than Dr. Zubin Bamboat. He saved my life when he performed a complex surgery on me for pancreatic cancer, removing part of my pancreas, my entire spleen and all the surrounding lymph nodes. Dr. Bamboat made sure my husband and I fully understood the operation, even going so far as to draw diagrams for us. His kindness, empathy and honesty reassured us that I would be in good hands, and I was! His entire staff and team are equally as wonderful and made a terribly frightening situation much easier to bear. Today, I am cancer free. Dr. Bamboat gave me back my life, and for that I am eternally grateful.
About Dr. Zubin Bamboat, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1891821567
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Duke University
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bamboat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bamboat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bamboat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bamboat works at
Dr. Bamboat has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Intestinal Abscess and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bamboat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bamboat speaks Hindi and Urdu.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Bamboat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bamboat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bamboat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bamboat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.