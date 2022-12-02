Overview

Dr. Zubin Bamboat, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Bamboat works at Summit Medical Group - Zubin Bamboat, MD (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Intestinal Abscess and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.