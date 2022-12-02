See All Oncologists in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Zubin Bamboat, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (44)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Zubin Bamboat, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Bamboat works at Summit Medical Group - Zubin Bamboat, MD (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Intestinal Abscess and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group
    150 Park Ave # 4, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 404-9980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Desmoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sarcoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2022
    You will not find a more brilliant and skilled surgeon, or a kinder, more compassionate person than Dr. Zubin Bamboat. He saved my life when he performed a complex surgery on me for pancreatic cancer, removing part of my pancreas, my entire spleen and all the surrounding lymph nodes. Dr. Bamboat made sure my husband and I fully understood the operation, even going so far as to draw diagrams for us. His kindness, empathy and honesty reassured us that I would be in good hands, and I was! His entire staff and team are equally as wonderful and made a terribly frightening situation much easier to bear. Today, I am cancer free. Dr. Bamboat gave me back my life, and for that I am eternally grateful.
    Audrey B — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Zubin Bamboat, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1891821567
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zubin Bamboat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bamboat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bamboat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bamboat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bamboat works at Summit Medical Group - Zubin Bamboat, MD (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bamboat’s profile.

    Dr. Bamboat has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Intestinal Abscess and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bamboat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Bamboat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bamboat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bamboat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bamboat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

