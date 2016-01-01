Overview

Dr. Zubeida Charania, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from C. M. S. MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Charania works at Affordable Health Care in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.