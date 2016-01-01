Dr. Zubeida Charania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zubeida Charania, MD
Overview
Dr. Zubeida Charania, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from C. M. S. MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Charania works at
Locations
Assisted Living Medical Supply Inc.6650 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 977-7300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zubeida Charania, MD
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1043204514
Education & Certifications
- C. M. S. MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charania has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charania accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Charania. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charania.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.