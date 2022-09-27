Overview

Dr. Zubair Ashraf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Ashraf works at Saints Internal Medicine in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Stillwater, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.