Dr. Zubair Ashraf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashraf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zubair Ashraf, MD
Overview
Dr. Zubair Ashraf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Ashraf works at
Locations
-
1
St. Anthony Rheumatology Center and IV Therapy13401 N Western Ave Ste 210, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (205) 934-5191Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Rheumatology Partners of Oklahoma206 S Main St Ste A, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 533-6041
-
3
Stillwater Rheumatology1301 W 6th Ave Ste 112, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 533-6041
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashraf?
Dr Ashraf is caring, thorough and affable. Most impressive are his listening skills and thorough questioning. His office is very clean and professional, with a very friendly staff.
About Dr. Zubair Ashraf, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1366747149
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashraf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashraf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashraf works at
Dr. Ashraf has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashraf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ashraf speaks Hindi and Urdu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashraf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashraf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashraf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashraf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.