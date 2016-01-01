Overview

Dr. Zubair Ahmed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.