Dr. Zsuzsanna Fazekas, MD

Dermatology
3 (27)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zsuzsanna Fazekas, MD is a Dermatologist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Fazekas works at Western Reserve Physicians Inc in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Western Reserve Hospital
    1900 23rd St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 923-9585
  2. 2
    Stow-Falls Medical Outpatient Center
    857 Graham Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 319-1153

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 31, 2021
    I had a very positive experience with this dermatologist. She listened to me, answered questions I had through my chart after my visit, and offered support in finding solutions to reduce the cost of my prescriptions. My skin is already clearing up it’s acne by following her recommendations. Very friendly and personable. I can’t speak to billing but I strongly believe that has more to do with CCF than her personally. Also, my wait time was less than 10 minutes. Very glad I found her and will be returning to her for follow up.
    — May 31, 2021
    About Dr. Zsuzsanna Fazekas, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Hungarian
    • 1861690562
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Ross University
    • CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zsuzsanna Fazekas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazekas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fazekas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fazekas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fazekas works at Western Reserve Physicians Inc in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. View the full address on Dr. Fazekas’s profile.

    Dr. Fazekas has seen patients for Hair Loss, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fazekas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazekas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazekas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazekas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazekas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

