Dr. Zsuzsanna Fazekas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zsuzsanna Fazekas, MD is a Dermatologist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Fazekas works at
Locations
1
Western Reserve Hospital1900 23rd St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 923-9585
2
Stow-Falls Medical Outpatient Center857 Graham Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Directions (888) 319-1153
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very positive experience with this dermatologist. She listened to me, answered questions I had through my chart after my visit, and offered support in finding solutions to reduce the cost of my prescriptions. My skin is already clearing up it’s acne by following her recommendations. Very friendly and personable. I can’t speak to billing but I strongly believe that has more to do with CCF than her personally. Also, my wait time was less than 10 minutes. Very glad I found her and will be returning to her for follow up.
About Dr. Zsuzsanna Fazekas, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1861690562
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Ross University
- CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
