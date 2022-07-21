Dr. Zsolt Orban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zsolt Orban, MD
Overview
Dr. Zsolt Orban, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Diabetes and Endocrinology245 Chapman St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-5280
Southcoast Hospitals Group Inc101 Page St, New Bedford, MA 02740 Directions (508) 973-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Look, the Doc is a straight shooter. He is abrupt and no nonsense. That's the kind of Doc I want and I have. I find him very approachable and when he tells you something you can take it to the Bank. Those are the qualities in a Dooc I want taken care of.me. Doc Orban in my humble opinion is the best. LOOK, if you want Pediatrition look under P in phone book! James Oz
About Dr. Zsolt Orban, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1275534281
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
