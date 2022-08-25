See All Oncologists in Coconut Creek, FL
Dr. Zoyla Almeida, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Zoyla Almeida, MD

Oncology
3.5 (78)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Zoyla Almeida, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They completed their fellowship with 2005

Dr. Almeida works at Florida Gynecologic Oncology Center in Coconut Creek, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Ovarian Cysts and Bowenoid Papulosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Gynecologic Oncology Center
    4855 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste B13, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 546-9954

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cysts
Bowenoid Papulosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cysts
Bowenoid Papulosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Almeida?

    Aug 25, 2022
    Dr. Almeida is an excellent doctor, very assertive in her medical considerations. My daughter and I are her patients and we are very satisfied with her and her support group in the office.
    Ingrid Chaves — Aug 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zoyla Almeida, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zoyla Almeida, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Almeida to family and friends

    Dr. Almeida's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Almeida

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zoyla Almeida, MD.

    About Dr. Zoyla Almeida, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154301984
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 2005
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • 2001|University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zoyla Almeida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almeida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Almeida has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Almeida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Almeida works at Florida Gynecologic Oncology Center in Coconut Creek, FL. View the full address on Dr. Almeida’s profile.

    Dr. Almeida has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Ovarian Cysts and Bowenoid Papulosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almeida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Almeida. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almeida.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almeida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almeida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zoyla Almeida, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.