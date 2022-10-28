Dr. Zoya Furman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoya Furman, MD
Overview
Dr. Zoya Furman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine|Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Furman works at
Locations
Agoura Family Practice Assocs3180 Willow Ln Ste 102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 360-4820Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. furman is very patient and thorough in her approach to medicine. She explains tests, conditions, choices in detail. She’s a cari g physician
About Dr. Zoya Furman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1083635205
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth Medical Center - Boston
- Sackler School Of Medicine|Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furman works at
Dr. Furman speaks Russian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Furman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.