Overview

Dr. Zouheir Fares, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Fares works at Grand Blanc Surgical Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.