Dr. Zouheir Fares, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zouheir Fares, DO
Overview
Dr. Zouheir Fares, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Fares works at
Locations
-
1
Zouheir Fares DO Facos8384 Holly Rd Ste 1, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 733-8400
-
2
Mc Laren Surgery and Endoscopy Center501 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 768-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fares?
Staff were very nice and helpful. Dr Fores was kind understanding and caring. I felt very comfortable with the entire office!!
About Dr. Zouheir Fares, DO
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1235155524
Education & Certifications
- WV SCH OF OSTEO MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fares works at
Dr. Fares has seen patients for Lipomas and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fares speaks Arabic.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Fares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.