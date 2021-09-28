Dr. Zouheir Elias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zouheir Elias, MD
Overview
Dr. Zouheir Elias, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Locations
Zouheir Elias MD A Professional Corp.18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 401, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 734-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, he saved my dad 4x from a heart attack. He is very knowledgeable and his experience is exceptional. I would trust my family and my life to him. He is very straight forward and honest.
About Dr. Zouheir Elias, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1962460501
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak|Detroit Genl Hospital Wayne Sta
- Hotel Dieu De France Hospital
- Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
