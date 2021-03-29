Overview

Dr. Zorica Rutovic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Rutovic works at Zorica Rutovic Family Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.