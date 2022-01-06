Overview

Dr. Zoran Potparic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sarajevo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Potparic works at Zoran Potparic MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.