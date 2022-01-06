Dr. Zoran Potparic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potparic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoran Potparic, MD
Overview
Dr. Zoran Potparic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sarajevo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Zoran Potparic MD PA1116 E Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (954) 779-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Best of the best!Dr Zoran Potparic and staff are AMAZING!!! They are pleasant,accommodating knowledgeable and caring. My procedure and experience was nothing but the best!Starting with Maria the receptionist, she is a sweetheart, answered all my questions before and after the procedure. Kim, Dr. Zoran’s nurse born a natural, very caring, knowledgeable and always there when you need her. The anesthesiologist and the rest of his team provided me an exceptional experience on the day of my surgery. Had no pain, I was in an out and did not feel a thing. I am still recuperating from procedures (Blepharoplasty & Brachioplasty ) so far very happy no complications. Just an amazing experience. Thank you Dr Zoran, you and your staff are very professional, simply the best! Definitely will go back. I recommend this practice to anyone. “You’ll love it”
About Dr. Zoran Potparic, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Croatian, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Serbian, Slovenian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Microsurgery/Research-Department Of Plastic Surgery Eastern Virginia Medical School Norfolk,Va
- Resident Division Of Plastic Surgery-University Of Miami/Jmh, Miamifl.
- Medicine/Surgery Rotation-University Medical Center Sarajevo, Yugoslavia
- University Of Sarajevo, Faculty Of Medicine
