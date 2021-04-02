Overview

Dr. Zoran Kurepa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from U Zagreb Sch Med and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.



Dr. Kurepa works at Rheumatology Associates in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.