See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Santiago and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo works at Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo MD PA in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Helen-Valentine Chukwu, DO
Dr. Helen-Valentine Chukwu, DO
10 (46)
View Profile
Dr. Oludara Amole, MD
Dr. Oludara Amole, MD
8 (44)
View Profile
Dr. Liliana Gomez-Medley, MD
Dr. Liliana Gomez-Medley, MD
8 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Regional Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zoraida Rivera-hidalgo MD PA
    2647 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 927-7575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Insomnia
ADHD and-or ADD
Hair Loss
Insomnia
ADHD and-or ADD
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo?

    Nov 19, 2018
    I absolutely love Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo! She has a phenomenal bedside manner that makes you feel safe and secure.
    Jk in FL — Nov 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo to family and friends

    Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo, MD.

    About Dr. Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588797070
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barry Univ
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hosp & Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hosp & Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Santiago
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo works at Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo MD PA in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.