Dr. Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Santiago and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo works at
Locations
Zoraida Rivera-hidalgo MD PA2647 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 927-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo! She has a phenomenal bedside manner that makes you feel safe and secure.
About Dr. Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Barry Univ
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp & Med Ctr
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp & Med Ctr
- U Santiago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.