Overview

Dr. Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Santiago and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rivera-Hidalgo works at Zoraida Rivera-Hidalgo MD PA in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.