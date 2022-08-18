Dr. Zoraida Navarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoraida Navarro, MD
Overview
Dr. Zoraida Navarro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Navarro works at
Locations
Vein Centre of the Palm Beaches955 Sansburys Way Ste 209, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 333-6366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience for the second time
About Dr. Zoraida Navarro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Hosp-U Miami
- St Elizabeth's Hospital of Boston
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navarro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navarro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navarro works at
Dr. Navarro speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Navarro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navarro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.