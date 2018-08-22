See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Rochelle, NY
Dr. Zoovia Hamiduddin, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zoovia Hamiduddin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.

Dr. Hamiduddin works at RICHARD J CEA, M.D. PC in New Rochelle, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hilton Mirels MD
    175 Memorial Hwy Ste 1-15, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 22, 2018
    Dr Hamid is a smart, caring professional. She is an excellent diagnostician who truly cares about her patients. My entire family uses her. I highly recommend Dr Hamid. The staff is courteous and sincerely care. Dr Hamid takes time with every patient in every visit. When she is with you she is concentrating on you, not insurance coverage or reimbursement. There may be times when you have to wait to see her, but she is worth it.
    Catherine in harrison — Aug 22, 2018
    About Dr. Zoovia Hamiduddin, MD

    Internal Medicine
    50 years of experience
    English
    1750360517
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE
