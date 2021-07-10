Dr. Zongfu Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zongfu Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Zongfu Chen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Upmc East, Upmc Mckeesport and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UPMC Pain Medicine/Monroeville600 Oxford Dr Ste 220, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 374-7302
-
2
Select Specialty Hospital-mckeesport1500 5th Ave, McKeesport, PA 15132 Directions (412) 664-2522MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
UPMC Pain Medicine At Centre Co5750 Centre Ave Ste 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 374-7302
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc East
- Upmc Mckeesport
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Dr. Chen is wonderful. He not only listens to your problem but is compassionate and understanding. In my book he is the BEST. His professionalism shows through his treatment and goes beyond. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Zongfu Chen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1780656298
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.