Dr. Zonaira Gul, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zonaira Gul, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Beckley, WV. 

Dr. Gul works at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Appalachian Regional Healthcare Inc.
    306 Stanaford Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 255-3000
    Arh Primary Care - Suite 105
    250 Stanaford Rd Ste 105, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 254-2619

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beckley Arh Hospital
  • Princeton Community Hospital
  • Raleigh General Hospital
  • Summersville Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cellulitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Pneumonia
Cellulitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Pneumonia

Cellulitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Pneumonia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedsores
Diarrhea
Enteritis
Fever
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Rash
Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Yeast Infections
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Ringworm
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Syphilis Infections
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Stones
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Alkalosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blastomycosis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Contact Dermatitis
Cryptococcosis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Giardiasis
Hepatitis A
Hidradenitis
Histoplasmosis
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Meningitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Septic Embolism
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Ulcer
Strep Throat
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Compression
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Sep 16, 2021
    Dr Gul is terrific. Friendly, never have to wait, experienced and very thorough.
    William D McLane — Sep 16, 2021
    About Dr. Zonaira Gul, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619161148
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zonaira Gul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gul works at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Beckley, WV. View the full address on Dr. Gul’s profile.

    Dr. Gul has seen patients for Cellulitis, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gul. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

