Dr. Trizna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoltan Trizna, MD
Dr. Zoltan Trizna, MD is a Dermatologist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Central Texas Dermatology PA102 Westlake Dr Ste 100, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 327-7779
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Trizna is one of the best doctors I have ever had. I have seen him for years and he has been caring, kind, and knowledgeable. I recently came in after finding some kissing bugs in/around my home and finding a strange bite on me. It was a scary experience and most doctors thankfully have no meaningful experience with Kissing bugs/chagas disease and I really didn't know where to go. Dr. Trizna saw me, ordered the appropriate tests, and got me hooked up with a good infectious disease doctor. He has checked in on me multiple times to make sure all the steps and providers are doing what they are supposed to do, he looked into different people's credentials for me, etc. This is a man who cares. I have other examples that are less extreme that further point to his orientation to caring for patients.
Dr. Zoltan Trizna, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1619056827
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
