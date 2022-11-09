See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Bryan, TX
Dr. Zoltan Toth, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zoltan Toth, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bryan, TX. They graduated from HENRY FORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Toth works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Bryan in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    2605 Osler Blvd, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 09, 2022
    After over an hour including forty five minutes sitting in a room staring at a wall and still not seeing the doctor I left. I had another appointment and could wait no longer.
    Albert Hooper — Nov 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Zoltan Toth, MD
    About Dr. Zoltan Toth, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093719882
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Illnois Masonic Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zoltan Toth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Toth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toth works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Bryan in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Dr. Toth’s profile.

    Dr. Toth has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Toth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

