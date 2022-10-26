Dr. Zoltan Devenyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devenyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoltan Devenyi, MD
Overview
Dr. Zoltan Devenyi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from SEMMELWEIS MEDICAL UNIVERSITY|Semmelweis University Of Medical Sciences (Sote) and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants921 Medical Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 487-0959Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr Devenyi with my life. He has done endscopys and colonoscopys on me and my husband and he is so caring, personable and very knowledgable. I call and get an appointment right away and I just feel so confident in his treatments. I have been going to him for 15 years and will continue to do so as long as he will have me. His office staff is courteous and caring as well.
About Dr. Zoltan Devenyi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine|Va Hosp/U Sc
- Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital|St Thomas Hospital|Summa Health System
- SEMMELWEIS MEDICAL UNIVERSITY|Semmelweis University Of Medical Sciences (Sote)
- Internal Medicine
