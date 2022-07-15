Overview

Dr. Zoltan Denes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Denes works at Edgar A. Gamboa, M.D., Medical Corporation in Monterey, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.