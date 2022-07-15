Dr. Denes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoltan Denes, MD
Overview
Dr. Zoltan Denes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Denes works at
Locations
Zoltan D Denes MD243 El Dorado St Ste 100, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 372-0442
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, intelligent man. Gave detailed explanation of condition and surgery required to correct it.
About Dr. Zoltan Denes, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1831202647
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Denes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Denes speaks Hungarian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Denes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.