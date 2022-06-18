Overview

Dr. Zoltan Csuka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from Semmelweis University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Csuka works at Newport Imaging in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.